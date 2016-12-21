 

Wellington artist on a mission to paint one million artworks - in just one year

A Wellington artist is hoping to complete the near-impossible task of producing a million artworks in just one year.

Francis Salole, a mental health nurse, is taking a year off work to undertake the ambitious plan.
Source: Seven Sharp

Francis Salole, a mental health nurse, hopes to sell each of the pieces for a dollar, with the cash going towards telling the stories of those who have been affected by mental illness.

Producing a million artworks would mean producing a piece every 7.2 seconds - or 3750 per day - or about 19,000 per week - but Mr Salole says he's not completely mad.

"I'm a little bit mad yes - and I think to be a little bit mad can be not necessarily a bad thing," he laughs.

"If you think about humanity, I think a little bit of madness has actually probably projected us in to quite amazing places.

"There's a lot of suicide that's not talked about, there's a lot of anxiety - who of us doesn't know someone who is anxious or is fearful or is depressed?"

"I think that it's very important for everybody really to be able to start talking about this stuff, in order to start dealing with it better."

