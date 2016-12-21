Wellington artist on a mission to paint one million artworks - in just one year

A Wellington artist is hoping to complete the near-impossible task of producing a million artworks in just one year.

Francis Salole, a mental health nurse, hopes to sell each of the pieces for a dollar, with the cash going towards telling the stories of those who have been affected by mental illness.

Producing a million artworks would mean producing a piece every 7.2 seconds - or 3750 per day - or about 19,000 per week - but Mr Salole says he's not completely mad.

"I'm a little bit mad yes - and I think to be a little bit mad can be not necessarily a bad thing," he laughs.



"If you think about humanity, I think a little bit of madness has actually probably projected us in to quite amazing places.

"There's a lot of suicide that's not talked about, there's a lot of anxiety - who of us doesn't know someone who is anxious or is fearful or is depressed?"