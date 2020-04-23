Wellington artist gains thousands of 'likes' for art featuring PM as Wonder Woman

A Wellington-based artist has gained thousands of 'likes' on social media overnight after posting an illustration she drew which depicts Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as Wonder Woman.

Art featuring Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Source: Supplied / Yan Heere

Kaitaia illustrator Yan Heere posted her piece of art last night, which features Ms Ardern as the iconic DC superhero wearing a Korowai cloak, to the Facebook page Vic Deals where it gained over 3000 'likes'.



Ms Heere also illustrated Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield donning a crown and laser kiwis with koru in the background with text which reads: 'In Bloomfield we trust'.

"I had seen some fan art already of Dr Bloomfield, like the embroidered towel and the Andy Warhol pop art piece on Facebook, and that gave me the idea of his portrait. And for Jacinda Ardern it was a sort of follow-up of the Bloomfield portrait; sharing the appreciation really," she told 1 NEWS.

Art featuring Director-General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Source: Supplied / Yan Heere

Ms Heere says while drawing Ms Ardern as Wonder Woman appeared "a bit more on the nose", it was also fitting, adding that she was "protecting those who can't protect themselves, and being the voice for all of us during these times."

Ms Heere hopes the art will inspire "love, kindness, compassion, a good laugh, hopefully - especially during these times".



"I'd like people to feel inspired, creatively or otherwise, by my work."



She has also illustrated other "heroes", including famous Wellington feline Mittens, a Turkish Angora with his own dedicated Facebook following.

