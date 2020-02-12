TODAY |

Wellington artist creates stunning surprise in Oriental Parade fountain

Source:  1 NEWS

When it comes to art, sometimes the simplest ideas are the most beautiful.

Your playlist will load after this ad

An unexpected surprise awaits those strolling down Oriental Parade after sunset. Source: Seven Sharp

In Wellington, an artist has come up with the idea of turning a fountain in the harbour into a very personal display of light and water.

It's an unexpected surprise for passers-by who happen to be strolling along Oriental Parade after sunset.

Through the spray of the fountain's water, an enormous ghost appears of what appears to be a man swimming into the sky, flipping and turning and floating in space..

It captures champion New Zealand freediver William Truebridge, who set a world record for freediving to 102 metres on a single, four-minute 13-second breath.

Artist Sam Truebridge, William's brother, says he wanted to turn the whole surface of the harbour into a stage.

"There's nowhere else you have a fountain this close to a whole bunch of suburbs this close and you instantly create a theatre," he told Seven Sharp.

New Zealand
Wellington
Arts and Culture
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Extra police deployed in Manawatu after string of gang-related shootings
2
Watch: Seven Sharp reunites actors to recreate classic Mitre 10 sandpit ad
3
Watch: Taika Waititi reveals to Ellen DeGeneres his next project in wake of Oscar win
4
Man accused of murdering pair in toolbox dumped in creek blames his 'mates'
5
‘An MMA submission move?’ - Steven Adams’ teammates fume about foul as he shrugs it off
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Racist ad spreads through community Facebook groups by 'bogus' real estate page
02:12

Debate about what constitutes racism as Sir Bob Jones defamation case continues

New Zealand terror alert level still raised almost a year on from Christchurch attacks
01:44

Party leaders lay down plans - and trade insults - as Parliament meets for first time this year