Wellington artist creates stunning surprise in Oriental Parade fountain

When it comes to art, sometimes the simplest ideas are the most beautiful.

In Wellington, an artist has come up with the idea of turning a fountain in the harbour into a very personal display of light and water.

It's an unexpected surprise for passers-by who happen to be strolling along Oriental Parade after sunset.

Through the spray of the fountain's water, an enormous ghost appears of what appears to be a man swimming into the sky, flipping and turning and floating in space..

It captures champion New Zealand freediver William Truebridge, who set a world record for freediving to 102 metres on a single, four-minute 13-second breath.

Artist Sam Truebridge, William's brother, says he wanted to turn the whole surface of the harbour into a stage.