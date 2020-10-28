TODAY |

Wellington approves $178 million project to save, strengthen central library

Cushla Norman, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Wellington City Council has voted to spend about $178 million to strengthen the central library, which has been closed since March last year due to the earthquake risk posed by the building’s precast concrete floors.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The building has been closed since March 2019 over safety concerns. Source: 1 NEWS

The option chosen by councillors strengthens the 29-year-old architecturally designed library to the highest level of resilience, including base isolators.

The public was consulted on four different options ranging from basic remediation work, costing $82 million, through to the most expensive option of demolition and rebuild for $183 million.

A survey showed people were evenly split between a new library and strengthening the existing one to the highest level possible.

Mayor Andy Foster said there was no question people want a central library and now the council needed to “get on with the with job”.

Several pop up libraries were set up to temporarily replace the central library.   

The council voted unanimously in favour of repairing the building, but not before one councillor changed their mind after votes were cast.

Malcolm Sparrow had been the only councillor to dissent, saying he supported a new build, but after the morning tea break he recast his vote in support of strengthening.

New Zealand
Cushla Norman
Wellington
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
Mother of newborn killed in Hamilton dog attack shares heartbreaking message for son
2
Auckland Pak'nSave fined for charging customers more at the till than what was shown on the shelf
3
Kiwi drug convict in Bali facing Covid-19 'death sentence' as cases surge in overcrowded prison
4
Mountain biker catches glimpse of the mysterious South Island big cat
5
Chainsaw-wielding vandal chops down eight pohutukawa trees on Auckland street
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
06:25

Tearfund calls on clothing companies to prioritise 'people and planet' amid pandemic

Man pleads not guilty to killing 10-month-old son in South Auckland

Chainsaw-wielding vandal chops down eight pohutukawa trees on Auckland street
00:21

Mother of newborn killed in Hamilton dog attack shares heartbreaking message for son