Wellington airport flights delayed, diverted and cancelled due to fog and poor weather

Several flights in and out of Wellington have been delayed, diverted or cancelled due to fog and poor weather around the country.
Fog at Wellington Airport has suspended all flights.
Source: Twitter - Wellington Airport
The arrivals and departures board currently shows 17 flights are delayed - two indefinitely.
A Fiji Airways flight from Nadi to Wellington was diverted to Auckland around midday after an aborted attempt to land in Wellington.
An Air New Zealand flight to Nelson has been cancelled.
An airport spokesperson said weather conditions have now improved and "flights are continuing to land and depart, however low cloud is forecast to remain for most of the afternoon".
