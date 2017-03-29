Wellington airport flights delayed, diverted and cancelled due to fog and poor weather

Several flights in and out of Wellington have been delayed, diverted or cancelled due to fog and poor weather around the country.

Fog at Wellington Airport has suspended all flights. Source: Twitter - Wellington Airport

The arrivals and departures board currently shows 17 flights are delayed - two indefinitely.

A Fiji Airways flight from Nadi to Wellington was diverted to Auckland around midday after an aborted attempt to land in Wellington.

An Air New Zealand flight to Nelson has been cancelled.