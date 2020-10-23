Wellington Airport evacuated after small fire in terminal

Wellington International Airport has been evacuated after a small fire was found in the main terminal.

A Wellington airport spokesperson said all people were safely evacuated.

The fire is now extinguished. It was found at about 8.30am today.

"We are awaiting clearance from the NZ Fire Service to reenter the terminal. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated," the spokesperson said.

"For latest updates on flights, passengers are advised to check our live flight information or speak to their airline."

People evacuated from Wellington International Airport after a small fire in the terminal. Source: 1 NEWS

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the fire caused "a lot of smoke" in the main terminal.