TODAY |

Wellington airport clears runway for cystic fibrosis fundraiser

Abbey Wakefield, 1 NEWS Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

In a rare move, Wellington Airport briefly cleared the runway for airport workers to complete their final steps of a walking fundraiser for a genetic disease.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In a rare move the airport briefly stopped flights for the fundraiser. Source: 1 NEWS

The workers raised $5000 for Cystic Fibrosis Wellington by collectively walking over 14 million steps throughout March.

One of the airport workers, Fili Liua’ana, said it’s very rare for people to be on the runway.

"It's not very often we get out here on the runway so it's a real buzz actually, to do it for a charity is absolutely fantastic, you know cystic fibrosis has been around for a long time and it effects a lot of people in New Zealand and around the world, so to do anything for a charity like that, it’s awesome," Liua’ana said.

There is currently no cure for cystic fibrosis, which affects over 500 New Zealanders.

The genetic disease comes with a wide range of symptoms such as reduced lung function, chronic infections and malnutrition.

Michele Wilson from Cystic Fibrosis Wellington said she’s very grateful for the donation.

“In a year like this Covid year we’ve had it will make a huge difference,” Wilson said.

New Zealand
Abbey Wakefield
Wellington
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:09
Kiwi fisherman records massive great white shark lunging out of water, 'looking me in the eye'
2
No new Covid-19 cases in the community, two at the border
3
Upgraded Northland cement factory to use half of NZ’s discarded car tyres produced every year
4
Government getting advice on whether pre-departure testing in India can be trusted after spate of Covid-19 cases
5
Sickening racially motivated attack on Asian American woman, 65, in New York sparks outrage
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
09:18

'Way too much' - Māngere hip hop artist speaks out against number of liquor licenses being granted in South Auckland
00:28

Pike River families say police told them charges were likely over deadly mine disaster

Women struggle for treatment as ACC changes policy on perineal tears
07:12

Wellington anti-sexual violence rally organiser sick of 'consistently feeling unsafe' on city's streets