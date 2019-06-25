'We'll be up in your face in 2020' - Winston Peters confident in balancing Government roles

"We'll be up in your face in 2020," says New Zealand First leader Winston Peters, adamant the rigour of his various roles in Government is "not a huge responsibility".

On TVNZ1's Q+A, Mr Peters was asked how he managed "to spin all of the plates you're spinning at the moment".

"You're Deputy Prime Minister, you're Foreign Minister, you have an extensive travel schedule, not to mention all the work you do in the House," host Jack Tame said.

"You're often up there answering questions on behalf of the Prime Minister. How are you handling the rigour of all of those roles?"

"Because I can," Mr Peters said.

"That's not a problem, you know. It's not a huge responsibility.

"When you look at some of the people who have been in my role in the past, and there have been quite a few, it clearly couldn't have been too difficult."

Mr Peters was also questioned on the rising tensions between the US and Iran, New Zealand's role in the Pacific and refugee policies in the Q+A interview.

"You're feeling zestful. The joie de vivre still there?" Tame asked.

"Well, we'll be up in your face in 2020, if that's what you mean," Mr Peters said.