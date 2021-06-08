TODAY |

How well should we be washing our fruit and vege?

1 NEWS

While we’re all probably washing our hands more than ever, we should also be paying more attention to washing what we eat, even if they're pre-washed, according to Food Safe. 

“Washing fruit and vegetables lowers the risk from any food safety pathogens," Food Safe director Keith Michael told Seven Sharp.

He said it's especially important for people who are prone to illness, such as the elderly, pregnant women and those who are immunocompromised and people cooking for young children. 

Michael said it's also "really important" to use clean water.

"It's a good idea to first wash your hands and then, of course, run it under cold water for about one to two minutes and that should lower the risk." 

He also recommended washing pre-washed fruit and vegetables before consumption.

"Pre-washing reduces the risk. However, the risk is not zero."

Michael also advised people to consider the type of fruit and vegetables and how they are grown, with vegetables such as parsley being more prone to picking up soil. 

