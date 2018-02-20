'We'll be ready to step in' - Govt on stand-by as Cyclone Gita set to cause widespread disruption

The government is on stand by as the remnants of Cyclone Gita approaches New Zealand.

Civil Defence Minister Kris Faafoi told media this morning they were monitoring the situation, and urged people in areas affected by the weather to expect power outages and possibly road closures.

Civil Defence and local councils told residents in the West Coast, Marlborough, North Canterbury, Wellington, Wairarapa, Manawatu and Taranaki areas to remain vigilant, check local forecasts for their area and prepare for the storm this afternoon.

Mr Faafoi said Cyclone Gita has been downgraded to a former cyclone, "so hopefully that means it doesn't pack as much of a punch".

"We think the local Civil Defence groups are as prepared as they possibly can be… if there needs to be any government assistance we'll be ready to step in," Mr Faafoi said.

Asked if we have reserved cash set aside for any damage the storm could cause he said: "We've just got wait for things to happen".

"We're keeping an eye on those areas we think are most likely going to be affected."

Mr Faafoi said West Coast areas had not called a State of Emergency.

"The main message is for people to be prepared as much as they possibly can be."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said they were "prepared and ready" for the storm, and warned people in affected areas to expect disruption to travel, "and please just be careful".

The NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists that State Highway 1 has been closed north and south of Kaikoura due to heavy rain and the risk of slips and rockfalls.