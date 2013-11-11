TODAY |

Well-known sportsman pleads not guilty to meth supply charge during Auckland court appearance

Kim Baker Wilson, 1 NEWS Reporter
Breaking Source:  1 NEWS

A well-known sportsman charged with methamphetamine possession has pleaded not guilty in a brief appearance in court today.

Manukau District Court Source: 1 NEWS

He appeared in the Manukau District Court with another man facing the same charge, aged 43, who has also pleaded not guilty.

Police say both were arrested after a joint investigation by Police and Customs into meth supply.

The arrests came after a search warrant was launched last Thursday.

Both men face charges of possessing methamphetamine for supply and have been remanded on bail until February 14.

Police say they are not ruling out further arrests or charges.

The men have been given name suppression by Judge Peter Rollo with support of the Police to protect the ongoing investigation.

The judge said the charges were "serious". The court was told a total of four people face charges.

The sportsman is being represented by high profile defence lawyer Ron Mansfield and had many supporters in court.

The maximum penalty for possessing methamphetamine for supply is life imprisonment.

