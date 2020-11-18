Well-known sportsman charged with importing meth makes another bid to keep his name secret

A judge is now considering the latest bid by a well-known sportsman charged with importing meth to keep his name secret.

The sportsman (blurred) outside court alongside lawyer Ron Mansfield on December 4, 2019. Source: 1 NEWS

Whether long-standing name suppression should continue has been thrashed out at a fresh appearance at the Papakura District Court in South Auckland.

The man first appeared in another court in December 2019.

He was charged with importing methamphetamine and possessing it for supply.

The allegations are he and others imported methamphetamine in September and October last year and that he possessed the drug for supply on a date last November.

Police said after the charges were first laid that the arrests came after a joint police and Customs operation looking into methamphetamine supply.

Another judge has previously called the charges “serious”, and the man was initially granted continued name suppression with support from police to protect the ongoing investigation.

TVNZ and Stuff are opposing continued name suppression.

Crown prosecutors also oppose it, arguing in court today that the high threshold needed for suppression to continue has not been met and evidence for it is lacking.