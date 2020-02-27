Well-known rare Labrador, feared stolen from Whangārei family, has been found

A rare Labrador, who is well known around Whangārei Heads for collecting rubbish with his owner, has been found after he was feared stolen.

Gerry Leigh Source: Supplied

On Monday, Gerry Leigh disappeared while he was out with his owner Peita Nagtai, who was tending to the garden.

But after a 1 NEWS story yesterday drew the attention of hundreds who shared his photos, Gerry Leigh's breeder posted on Facebook that he had been found.

read more Rubbish collecting rare Labrador feared stolen from Whangārei family

"Much to their relief and delight, Gerry Leigh is now home with his owners Dot and Peita," Denise Roberts wrote.

It's believed the 16-month-old fox red Labrador was dropped nearby during the night.

"Gerry Leigh appears to have been well looked after," she wrote, but added, "his collar had been removed and put back on back to front, supporting their suspicions that he been with someone.

"Whoever you are, thank you for doing the right thing."

Gerry Leigh's family will be getting him checked by a vet today to ensure that he is none the worse for his ordeal.