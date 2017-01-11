 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Well known Kiwis roll their eyes after Trump and Streep's Globes clash

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Exasperated New Zealand celebrities reacted angrily to Donald Trump's comments about Meryl Streep after she called him out at the Golden Globes for mocking a disabled reporter.

Donald Trump and Meryl Streep

Donald Trump and Meryl Streep.

Source: NBC

Streep received a lifetime achievement award at the event and chastised Trump during her speech for his treatment of Serge Kovaleski of the New York Times, who suffers from a condition which limits mobility in his hands.

"There was one performance this year that stunned me ... it sank its hook in my heart not because it was good ... It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter, someone he outranked in privilege, power, and the capacity to fight back," she said.

Trump's response and denial of any wrongdoing came via his Twitter account:

Kiwis have also been quick to weigh in, with many prominent New Zealanders adding their take.

Many have pointed out the apparent flip-flop in Trump's argument, after he told The Hollywood Reporter in a 2015 interview that Streep was in fact one of his favourite actresses, calling her "excellent", as tweeted by documentary filmmaker David Farrier.

Comedian Jemaine Clement made several swipes at Trump, retweeting several satirical images and also making his own observations.

Film maker Taika Waititi retweeted a joke from comedian Raybon Kan, playing on the president-elect's alleged ties to Russia:

Actor Sam Neill also made it known which side he was on, tweeting his support for a fellow star of the screen.

Singer and presenter Anika Moa also offered her support for Streep, retweeting a number of others' sentiments, such as:

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:00
1
Matt McLean is returning to NZ to replace Sam Wallace as Breakfast's weather presenter.

Matt McLean joins TVNZ's Breakfast programme as new weather presenter

00:52
2

'It looks like it wants to climb on board!' Extraordinary orca encounter sees pod investigate boat in Akaroa Harbour

00:27
3
The pair, who are conservative and libertarian respectively, appeared to not take kindly to Streep's anti-Donald Trump talk.

Watch: Furious-looking Vince Vaughn and Mel Gibson glare at Meryl Streep during epic Golden Globes speech

00:27
4
The Kiwi bowler has taken his fine form from the final T20 match against Bangladesh into his first game with the Adelaide Strikers.

Watch: Kiwi spinner Ish Sodhi bamboozles Australian batting giant to take crucial wicket in BBL debut

5

Young white man condemned to death for opening fire in historic US black church

00:52

'It looks like it wants to climb on board!' Extraordinary orca encounter sees pod investigate boat in Akaroa Harbour

Two juveniles thought the rudder and underside of the ship was very interesting indeed.

00:48
The PM had been to the same meeting as Jean-Claude Juncker years before, but it seems the Luxembourger didn't recall it.

'Are you not memorable?' Reporter takes dig at Bill English after top European leader didn't remember him

The PM had been forgotten by Jean-Claude Juncker from a meeting years before.

00:29
The robber proclaimed that the act was to draw attention towards 'World War Three'.

Bizarre bank robbery live streamed on Facebook - then he gives the cash away

A man is in FBI custody after apparently taking an Uber driver hostage and forcing him to film his political rants after robbing a bank.

00:58
The PM says the EU values New Zealand’s political and economic stability.

'Aspects taken for granted now matter' - NZ 'aligned' with Europe in time of uncertainty: Bill English

Today was the beginning of the Prime Minister's week long European trip.

00:27
The Kiwi bowler has taken his fine form from the final T20 match against Bangladesh into his first game with the Adelaide Strikers.

Watch: Kiwi spinner Ish Sodhi bamboozles Australian batting giant to take crucial wicket in BBL debut

The Kiwi bowler has taken his fine form from the final T20 match against Bangladesh into his first game with the Adelaide Strikers.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ