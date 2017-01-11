Well known Kiwis roll their eyes after Trump and Streep's Globes clash

Exasperated New Zealand celebrities reacted angrily to Donald Trump's comments about Meryl Streep after she called him out at the Golden Globes for mocking a disabled reporter.

Donald Trump and Meryl Streep. Source: NBC

Streep received a lifetime achievement award at the event and chastised Trump during her speech for his treatment of Serge Kovaleski of the New York Times, who suffers from a condition which limits mobility in his hands.

"There was one performance this year that stunned me ... it sank its hook in my heart not because it was good ... It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter, someone he outranked in privilege, power, and the capacity to fight back," she said.

Trump's response and denial of any wrongdoing came via his Twitter account:

Kiwis have also been quick to weigh in, with many prominent New Zealanders adding their take.

Many have pointed out the apparent flip-flop in Trump's argument, after he told The Hollywood Reporter in a 2015 interview that Streep was in fact one of his favourite actresses, calling her "excellent", as tweeted by documentary filmmaker David Farrier.

Comedian Jemaine Clement made several swipes at Trump, retweeting several satirical images and also making his own observations.

Film maker Taika Waititi retweeted a joke from comedian Raybon Kan, playing on the president-elect's alleged ties to Russia:



Actor Sam Neill also made it known which side he was on, tweeting his support for a fellow star of the screen.

