Well-known Kiwi hat company takes a long-term view to manufacturing face masks

Over lockdown, there have been a number of businesses turn their hand to producing PPE or personal protective equipment, to help with the surge in frontline demand. And now one Wellington company has joined the ranks but with a twist.

The Hills Hats brand is known world over for making bespoke headware for all occasions. From official uniforms to A-list celebrities - and even Hollywood.

But now this Petone-based factory has switched from headware to faceware.

With their thinking caps on and plenty of materials already on hand, they got straight to work, classified as an essential service.

“We're lucky we have the machinery to make the changeover almost instantly,” says Hills Hats General Manager, Simon Smuts-Kennedy.

It’s worth noting, the masks are not medically certified in New Zealand but with a merino-based New Zealand made filter, it does offer some protection for the wearer.

"Electricians, courier drivers, Weta grabbed a whole lot, and so many enquiries from vineyards, to drug detection agencies, petrol stations etc who are front line but don't need a surgical level mask,” says Mr Smuts-Kennedy.

It's 145 years since the company opened their first store on Wellington's Lambton Quay and it's safe to say they've made millions of hats in the meantime. But even after just a few days of producing face masks, they're confident they'll be making them long term.