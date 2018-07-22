'We'll keep supporting them' says Employment Minister as psychologist worries homeless people can't get jobs

Employment Minister Willie Jackson says agencies are now starting to work together to get vulnerable homeless people into warm, dry homes as well as jobs.

Psychologist Sara Chetwin says being homeless is stopping people from finding work and getting their lives back on track.

"There is a greater need to put these people in permanent places so they then lose the vulnerability and have the confidence to go out into the workplace and think of themselves as worthy of a job, as worthy of relationships," Ms Chetwin told 1 NEWS.

"You can't think that they can go straight into a job and turn their lives around. It doesn't happen - it can't happen - but we'll keep supporting them as much as we can," Mr Jackson said.

This winter, the Government has put aside $37 million to house over 1500 families.