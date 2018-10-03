TODAY |

'Well involved fire' triggers early morning evacuation at Whangārei Hospital

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was called to a fire at Whangārei Hospital early this morning. 

Whangārei Hospital. Source: Google Maps

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said firefighters received a call just after 5am, when the ward was already 'well involved' in flames.

The spokesperson said a light ballast is what the fire service believes started the fire, which is now contained. 

A Whangārei Hospital spokesperson confirmed to 1 NEWS that an evacuation took place on an orthopaedic ward that is home to approximately 20 patients.  

