"We'll be here all night" - tyre fire of 20,000 tyres continues to burn in Canterbury

A large tyre fire in Canterbury led to nearby residents being warned to "close all doors and windows" in a bid to stop smoke coming in.

An aerial photo shows thick black smoke billowing from a pile of more than 20,000 tyres in rural Canterbury. Source: Hurunui District Council / Facebook

A Fire Service spokesperson says the fire was burning a pile of an excess of 20,000 tyres at Racecourse Rd in Amberley.

“We’ve been hindered with not being able to put water or foam on it,” Assistant Area Commander for Canterbury Mike Johns said.

"We just don’t want the run-off getting into the aquifers and getting into the town water supply.”

Mr Johns says it’s better for the environment to have the air polluted rather than use foams on the burning rubber and risk run-off to the aquifers.

Environment Canterbury and the Hurunui District Council were involved in the decision to not fight the flames with water.

Tyre fire at Racecourse road in Amberley, Hurunui. Source: Hurunui District Council

Fire crews will be reassessing at 6.00am to see if they need to get diggers in to cover the tyres in dirt to put the flames out.

Special investigators will also be on site in the morning.

Earlier, the Hurunui District Council said on Facebook 19 fire trucks attended the blaze.

Crews are remaining at the site overnight to monitor the situation should the fire spread.

The council said the fire would be allowed to burn through the pile and anyone with respiratory issues was advised to leave the area until the smoke subsided.