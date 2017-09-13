 

We'll crack down on loan sharks says Ardern, in visit to south Auckland food bank

Labour leader Jacinda Ardern has promised the party will take on loan sharks and tighten rules around boarding houses during a visit to a south Auckland food bank.

Ms Ardern says her mum has come back from overseas to support her on the campaign trail.

The party today announced it would review current lending laws and said it would consider capping the interest rates loan sharks could offer if elected to government this weekend.

"People on low incomes must be protected from these unscrupulous operators who are preying on our most vulnerable," party consumer affairs spokesperson Michael Wood said.

Labour would also increase the Commerce Commission's funding to prosecute more dodgy lenders.

"We know that the current prosecutions are just the tip of the iceberg," he said.

Meanwhile, Ms Ardern during a visit to Mangere Budgeting Service told reporters the party would also be looking to regulate boarding houses.

"There is severe housing stress in this community," she said, saying many in the area had ended up in caravans, motels and boarding homes, as well as taking out loans they couldn't afford.

"Under a Labour government you will see a regulatory regime introduced to make sure those who offer up boarding houses make sure they have a home that is warm, that is dry, that has the basics like windows," she said.

