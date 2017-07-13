 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Welfare like Labour's $60 baby bonus is 'destroying this country' - ACT leader David Seymour

share

Source:

1 NEWS

ACT party leader David Seymour claims Labour's plan to award a $60 family benefit for every New Zealand child under three is symptomatic of a welfare system "destroying this country".

David Seymour says welfare like Labour’s baby policy is "destroying our country".
Source: Breakfast

Speaking to Jack Tame on TVNZ1's Breakfast today, Mr Seymour said the $60 benefit would lead people to intentionally profiteer off having more children.

"At the margin, yes people will change their mind [about having children] because they'll say 'oh the Government will give me this money now'," Mr Seymour said.

In a fiery exchange with Tame, Mr Seymour said that while "$60 probably doesn't seem like much to a highly paid television reporter like yourself Jack" the ACT Party's rejection of Labour's $60 benefit was based off evidence of a similar failed policy in Australia.

"We believe in a safety net but we don't agree in terrible incentives that actually encourage people to have more kids when they wouldn't otherwise," Mr Seymour said.

Exploring the negative impact of such family benefits as Labour's $60 baby bonus, Mr Seymour said they actually contributed to child poverty at a broader societal level.

"We're not going to keep paying people a pay rise every time they have an extra kid on welfare because it's actually destroying this country." Mr Seymour said.

"It actually has Jack because all of the things a bleeding heart liberal, like yourself Jack, worries about all the time have been created, in terms of child poverty, by a welfare experiment gone wrong over the last 50 years."

Labour is promising to dump the National Party's recent tax changes and use the funds to assist struggling lower and middle income families, awarding $60 a week for every child under three. 

Related

Politics

A baby holds a parent's hand.

'Parents who can't afford to have children should not be having them' - ACT deputy slams Labour's baby policy
02:06
Andrew Little is promising to scrap National's planned tax cuts, and introduce a winter payment for pensioners and beneficiaries.

New Labour policy promises an extra $48 per week for low and middle income families

02:06
Andrew Little is promising to scrap National's planned tax cuts, and introduce a winter payment for pensioners and beneficiaries.

'Children will be better off' - Labour says families' policy will give low income households an extra $48 a week

ACT unveils party list as deputy leader quits at the last minute

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:26
1
Cyclone strength winds have caused power outages and travel headaches in the capital this morning.

LIVE: Motorists urged to delay travel through central North Island until next week as severe snow and ice hit the region

02:07
2
The bizarre video post has been described by some as juvenile.

Democrat Congressman files article of impeachment against President Trump

00:22
3
The iceberg weighs roughly one trillion tonnes and covers an area of around 6000 square kilometres.

Trillion-ton behemoth of an iceberg breaks off from Antarctica

00:26
4
Cyclone strength winds have caused power outages and travel headaches in the capital this morning.

Watch: Wellington train battles the elements as huge waves crash over the tracks

03:29
5
David Seymour says welfare like Labour’s baby policy is "destroying our country".

Welfare like Labour's $60 baby bonus is 'destroying this country' - ACT leader David Seymour

03:19
St John's Sarah Manley is hoping to negotiate with the Health Ministry about getting first aid training into all schools.

'Lifesaving skills' - St John wants first aid as compulsory part of NZ school curriculum

St John's Sarah Manley says even pre-school aged children are capable of learning some first aid.

00:26
Cyclone strength winds have caused power outages and travel headaches in the capital this morning.

LIVE: Motorists urged to delay travel through central North Island until next week as severe snow and ice hit the region

The wild weather is set to bring heavy downpours and gale force winds to parts of the country today, with many roads already closed.

02:56
The capital could be hit with gale-force winds of up to 140km/h tomorrow.

Powerful winds batter Wellington but worse to come overnight with 140kmh gusts predicted

Heavy rain is also predicted for the lower North Island.


Snow, heavy rain and gales hit North Island overnight

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:23
Dozens of vehicles are stranded due to snow and ice.

Raw video: Youth leader speaks of 'frightening' trip down Mt Ruapehu access road amid blizzard-like conditions

Some people will be spending the night up the mountain.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ