'Welcome to our village wee one' - how Jacinda and Clarke announced birth of daughter

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford welcomed their first child this afternoon.

This is how they announced the news.

"Welcome to our village wee one," Ms Ardern wrote on Instagram.

"Feeling very lucky to have a healthy baby girl that arrived at 4.45pm weighing 3.31kg (7.3lb) Thank you so much for your best wishes and your kindness. We're all doing really well thanks to the wonderful team at Auckland City Hospital."

Mr Gayford gave his first public comment on Twitter.

"So happy to announce our little girl has finally arrived! Everyone healthy and happy," he wrote.

"7.3lb, 4.45pm.

"Huge thanks to all involved, what a team."

Jacinda Ardern announces the birth of her daughter. Source: Jacinda Ardern / Instagram