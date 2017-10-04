 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Welcome drop in the price of Kiwi butter after it reached all-time price peak late 2017

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Kiwi butter prices took a solid, and much welcomed drop in price last month after reaching an all time record high in November 2017.

Strong global prices are great for producers, not so much for the consumer.

Source: 1 NEWS

The price of butter dropped 4.9 per cent in December 2017, to an average of $5.46 for the cheapest available 500g block, Stats NZ said today.

In November 2017 the price of butter was at a record $5.74 in New Zealand, despite it having fallen at international dairy auctions since October last year.

New Zealand, in contrast, had had four consecutive monthly price rises before the December 2017 drop.

Total food prices were also down in December 2017, with chocolate bars, wholemeal bread, tomatoes and nectarines also becoming cheaper.

Chocolate bars fell to $1.44 for a 50g bar, down 8.4 per cent.

However, avocado prices still remain twice as expensive as they were a year ago.

A 200g avocado had an average price of $2.31 in December 2017, compared with $1.23 in December 2016.

"Specials on grocery items drove food prices down this month, but the higher prices for dairy, fruit, and vegetables throughout the year meant consumers were still facing 2.3 percent higher food prices than last December," Stats NZ prices manager Matthew Haigh said.

Bread and cereal prices were also on the decline, a trend that started back in 2013.

A 700g loaf of grain bread had an average price of $3.10 in December 2017, compared with $3.75 in January 2013.

"Global wheat prices have been declining since late 2012, and from 2014 we saw a number of retailers holding their prices for cheapest available white bread fixed at $1," Mr Haigh said.

Related

Food and Drink

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
TVNZ 1 Breakfast hosts Jack Tame and Hayley Holt

Hayley Holt to join Breakfast as Hilary Barry moves to Seven Sharp

00:23
2
The PM said there was no other way to describe President Trump's remarks.

'How would New Zealand feel?' Jacinda Ardern says Trump's alleged 'shithole' remark hugely offensive

3

Police continue search for missing boy in Rangitikei River

00:52
4
Parker embraced his title as 'King of Pies' but made sure he gave his next opponent a designation as well.

Watch: 'Who knows if he's clean' - Joseph Parker lands jab on Anthony Joshua following confirmation of March 31 title fight

5
Eliza Dushku said she was allegedly sexually assaulted during filming of True Lies.

Eliza Dushku says she was sexually assaulted during filming of True Lies when she was 12

TVNZ 1 Breakfast hosts Jack Tame and Hayley Holt

Hayley Holt to join Breakfast as Hilary Barry moves to Seven Sharp

TVNZ has announced a major shake-up of the presenting teams with Hayley Hot joining Jack Tame on Breakfast.

00:52
Parker embraced his title as 'King of Pies' but made sure he gave his next opponent a designation as well.

Watch: 'Who knows if he's clean' - Joseph Parker lands jab on Anthony Joshua following confirmation of March 31 title fight

Parker embraced his title as 'King of Pies' but made sure he gave his next opponent a designation too.

A screenshot of the Denizen website featuring an item promoting the wine pong drinking game

Auckland's Denizen magazine removes 'wine pong' post expert says could encourage women to binge drink

The post labeled the drinking game as "beer pong's slightly classier and more feminine counterpart".

The official poster for Anthony Joshua v Joseph Parker.

It's on! Joseph Parker's heavyweight unification bout with UK champion Anthony Joshua confirmed

They've already traded verbal blows for months, but it will all be settled on March 31 when the two square off at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

02:41
More than half the adult population has signed a petition against the drop, but DOC says there's no better way to control pests.

Great Barrier Island residents fighting against poison drop on nearby Rakitu Island

More than half the adult population has signed a petition against the drop, but DOC says there’s no better way to control pests.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 