Weird and wonderful creatures at Waikuku Beach sand sculpture competition

A Canterbury beach drew a crowd of hundreds today as artists took part in the annual sand sculpture competition.

The event has become a community tradition, with enthusiastic sculptors working on their designs either spontaneously, or with extensive planning.

They are not allowed any earth moving equipment, so all efforts must be done manually.

Creations this year ranged from mermaids to hippos, turtles and a lot of sharks.

The event has been running here for some thirteen years and is supported by the local surf lifesaving club.