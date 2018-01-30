 

Weight-loss surgery already 'life-changing' for revitalised Paula Bennett who sympathises with those who can't afford it

National Party MP Paula Bennett is feeling "100 per cent better" after her gastric bypass surgery and she says she sympathises with those who are unable to afford the weight loss surgery. 

The former deputy PM said she's not an expert on the topic, but sympathises with those who cannot afford the surgery.
Stressing she was not an expert on the topic, Ms Bennett told media today she could "certainly understand those calls for more public funding". 

"I'm part way through what I think is going to be a lifetime journey I hope of being a bit healthier."

"I feel incredibly privileged I could afford to pay for it (the surgery) and I certainly have a whole lot of sympathy for those that can't. It's already kind of life changing in how active I am and how healthy I am."

Ms Bennett revealed earlier this month she had undergone the weight-loss surgery. 

"I didn't really want the innuendo and gossip, and I've been known for being a bit upfront and blunt, so I thought I'd put it out there."

She said didn't want people guessing whether she was sick or had had the surgery.

"I can just be me. I think I've said enough, I don't feel like I need to go into details."

