Weet-Bix criticised as nutritionally sub-par, but Sanitarium is not having a bar of it

Weet-bix is being criticised as being nutritionally sub-par, particularly for Kiwi kids by a nutritionist, but the iconic New Zealand breakfast cereal is hitting back.

Nutrionist Mikki Williden says the food just does not cut-it, and shouldn’t be endorsed by the All Blacks.
Speaking on TVNZ1's Breakfast today nutritionist Mikki Williden says the popular breakfast food does not cut it.

"I don't think New Zealanders are quite ready to hear Weet-Bix needs to go. It's getting people thinking about slightly different approaches."

"It's just not a first-rate start to the day," she said. 

She said when there was a high amount of carbohydrates eaten without fat or protein, blood sugars "rise, then crash".  

"It's about what they're not eating for breakfast."

"They're not getting really good nutrients to help support growth, development, concentration, focus during the day, a whole host of things." 

Ms Williden said kids were not getting "good quality protein and fat".  

"It's low in fat. We're constantly told that's a good thing and something to strive for. Kids need fat for growth and development, for brain health. 

However Weet-Bix's company Sanitarium told 1 NEWS the cereal was a "good source" of nutrients, and encouraged the accompaniment of other healthy ingredients.

Sanitarium Nutritionist Stephanie Polson said it aimed to provide Kiwis with "everyday foods that work, keeping things as simple and as uncomplicated as possible for mornings which can be a frantic time for households".

"Weet-Bix is made with 97 per cent wholegrain wheat and provides a good source of Vitamins B1, B2, B3, foliate and iron, it's also a natural source of fibre and is low in sugar," she said. 

Ms Polson said their current TV advertisement and packageing encouraged buyers to "get creative" with Weet-Bix by including a variety of recipes and ingredients including fruit, milk products and nuts. 

"It can be used as a base, and customised with toppings that suit the different nutritional needs and taste preferences of individual family members."

"We are really proud of our iconic brand which along with its nutritional and convenience benefits has also been recognised for its cost effectiveness."
 

