Weekend scorcher: Hottest days of the summer so far expected as high crosses Tasman

This weekend looks to see the hottest days of the Kiwi summer on the way for many as a high crosses the Tasman.

According to MetService, Blenheim is forecast to reach a scorching high of 35 degrees on Saturday, while further north Tauranga is close behind, expected to hit 32 degrees.

Auckland and Wellington will also enjoy fine weather but won't reach the extremely high temperatures experienced elsewhere, with the City of Sails set to hit 26 degrees on the weekend and the capital 23 degrees.

However, Auckland will get close to 30 degrees on its Anniversary Day public holiday Monday, with an expected high in the region of 27 degrees.

Invercargill also looks like it will crack the 30-degree mark on Friday as the high arrives before moving north rapidly, leaving cooler weather for those down south in its wake.

