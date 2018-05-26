 

A weekend to catch up on TV as weather deteriorates across the country

A strong wind watch has been issued for several regions across the country along with a severe weather watch for the eastern coastal areas today.

TVNZ weather presenter Renee Wright has the latest weekend weather forecast.
A cold front, followed by cold gale southerlies, is forecast to move up the country during tomorrow through to Monday.

MetService say the severe weather watch is for the possibility that southerly gales may become severe in exposed coastal areas at times from Banks Peninsula to East Cape.

A strong wind watch continues for the Hawke's Bay, Gisborne, Malborough, Wellington and Wairarapa tomorrow and Monday.

Southerly winds may also approach severe gale at times in Canterbury from Banks Peninsula northwards from 11am Sunday to 8am Monday.

People in these areas, are advised to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case any areas in this watch need upgrading to a full warning.

