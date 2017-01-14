 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Wedding of the year: Security guards use umbrellas, jackets to stop media capturing McCaw wedding

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw and hockey star Gemma Flynn have tied the knot in the wedding of the year at an exclusive estate on the shores of Lake Wanaka this afternoon.

Security was so tight for the All Blacks legend, the airspace above the Wanaka venue was deemed a no fly zone.
Source: 1 NEWS

Security is tight at The Olive Grove where white marquees can be seen from across the lake.

McCaw arrived earlier this afternoon and yellow buses and taxis carried dozens of guests through the gate to the venue.

Security men were seen apparently checking names of people arriving in cars against a list on a clipboard.

Two helicopters have been flying over the area.

Security greet guests heading to Richie McCaw and Gemma Flynn's wedding at the Olive Grove in Wanaka.
Source: 1 NEWS

In Wanaka, some visitors who spoke to 1 NEWS were oblivious to the wedding or even who Richie McCaw was.

But two local women were up with the rumours that have been swirling in the town.

"We had Mils Muliaina and Steve Hansen in town last weekend for Richie's stag do," one said.

The All Blacks legend and his fiancé Gemma Flynn spoke with Seven Sharp’s Toni Street.

Source: 1 NEWS

On the road to The Olive Grove, people gathered in the hope of catching a glimpse of the bride and groom.

One woman said she was from Christchurch, heading to Wanaka to holiday "and just heard that Richie was getting married so thought let's go and have a nosey".

"I was googling news last night and it was on news that it was rumoured he was getting married in Wanaka. So I thought let's go for a drive today and have a look and saw everybody here and though uh huh!"

Security guards went all out to prevent media on public land filming Richie McCaw and Gemma Flynn's exclusive Wanaka wedding venue.
Source: 1 NEWS

A man said he was staying at the Top 10 camping ground not far away.

He described himself as a big rugby fan and said it's en exciting day.

He couldn't think of a wedding in New Zealand bigger than this one.

McCaw and Flynn confirmed their engagement in January 2016 via Facebook, having been together since 2013.

Richie's father Don McCaw earlier appealed for privacy for the bride and groom.

"It would be good if they could have some privacy. It's their day," he said. 

Related

Dunedin and Otago

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

03:32
1
Security was so tight for the All Blacks legend, the airspace above the Wanaka venue was deemed a no fly zone.

Wedding of the year: Security guards use umbrellas, jackets to stop media capturing McCaw wedding

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

3

Rival gangs fight during Whakatane funeral

00:29
4
The New Zealand batsmen steered their side towards safety against Bangladesh in Wellington.

As it happened: Tom Latham century defies Bangladesh in Wellington

00:51
5
The woman was overwhelmed to find she was stolen hours after her birth in a Florida hospital 18 years ago by a woman posing as a nurse.

'I can't even begin to comprehend it' - woman found 18 years after she was stolen as a newborn

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:56
A worker was threatened with guns and made to lie on the ground at the Huapai Golf Club in Riverhead.

Watch: Auckland golf club worker forced to lie on ground while brazen robbers threaten him with gun

A Huapai Golf Club employee was closing up for the night on Wednesday when three men burst into the premises.

00:17
The 19-year-old Kiwi's jump of 4.80m equalled her personal best, and also earned her third place at the Olympics.

VOTE Here: Eliza, B-Mac, Mahe, Joe Parker & ABs in running for Top Halberg Moment of 2016! WATCH every moment & VOTE

In a huge year or sport, what was your best moment?

02:06
Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.

Gin Wigmore on a mission to impart knowledge about climate change from life-changing trip to Antarctica

Gin Wigmore joins an extensive guest list as part of the TEDx team visiting the icy continent.


00:13
It seems the Bayern Munich star and notorious prankster wasn’t keen on yarning with reporters after landing in Berlin.

Prankster football star Thomas Muller tries to snub media with pretend 'passport' phone

It seems the notorious prankster wasn’t keen on yarning with reporters.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ