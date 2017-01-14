Wedding of the year: Richie McCaw and Gemma Flynn tie the knot at exclusive Wanaka estate

Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw and hockey star Gemma Flynn have tied the knot in the wedding of the year at an exclusive estate on the shores of Lake Wanaka this afternoon.

Security is tight at The Olive Grove where white marquees can be seen from across the lake.

McCaw arrived earlier this afternoon and yellow buses and taxis carried dozens of guests through the gate to the venue.

Security men were seen apparently checking names of people arriving in cars against a list on a clipboard.

Two helicopters have been flying over the area.

In Wanaka, some visitors who spoke to 1 NEWS were oblivious to the wedding or even who Richie McCaw was.

But two local women were up with the rumours that have been swirling in the town.

"We had Mils Muliaina and Steve Hansen in town last weekend for Richie's stag do," one said.

On the road to The Olive Grove, people gathered in the hope of catching a glimpse of the bride and groom.

One woman said she was from Christchurch, heading to Wanaka to holiday "and just heard that Richie was getting married so thought let's go and have a nosey".

"I was googling news last night and it was on news that it was rumoured he was getting married in Wanaka. So I thought let's go for a drive today and have a look and saw everybody here and though uh huh!"

A man said he was staying at the Top 10 camping ground not far away.

He described himself as a big rugby fan and said it's en exciting day.

He couldn't think of a wedding in New Zealand bigger than this one.

McCaw and Flynn confirmed their engagement in January 2016 via Facebook, having been together since 2013.

Richie's father Don McCaw earlier appealed for privacy for the bride and groom.