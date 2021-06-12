Wedding party at centre of helicopter crash on Canterbury golf course which left four injured

Four people have been injured in a helicopter crash on a Canterbury golf course this afternoon.

Map showing location of Terrace Downs Golf Resort. Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the incident happened at a golf course in Windwhistle, Selwyn District.

The crash was reported to police at 3.05pm.

Terrace Downs Golf Resort confirmed it was a wedding party involved in the crash.

The resort says their priority now is to make sure the wedding party and guests are OK - many guests have already been seen leaving the property in private vehicles.

"There were four people on board," police told 1 NEWS.

St John says three people have serious injuries, with the other person sustaining moderate injuries.

All four patients have been taken to Christchurch Hospital.

The Civil Aviation Authority says the accident occurred after take-off and resulted in injuries to all four people on board the helicopter.

"Since we were notified of the accident, our Investigation and Response team has been in close contact with police and first responders as they have attended the accident scene," CAA says.

"We are currently working with the Transport Accident Investigation Commission to determine which agency will lead the investigation into this accident."