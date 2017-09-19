 

'We'd love to do ourselves out of a job' - Christchurch mission experiences spike in bed demand from homeless

Lisa Davies 

1 NEWS Reporter

A spike in the number of homeless in Christchurch is forcing the city mission to expand its bed numbers to help keep more people off the streets.

The number has risen 10 per cent in the past year, and the city mission expects the problem to get worse.
Source: 1 NEWS

The number has risen 10 per cent in just the past year, and the city mission says it expects the problem to get even worse unless major changes are made in housing and mental health support.

"Where we've seen this increase in demand on our services, I think it’s a sad thing," Christchurch City Mission’s Matthew Mark says.

"It actually becomes a bit of indictment on us as a society."

Mr Mark blames a lack of mental health and housing support for the influx of homeless.

"People don't make a choice to be homeless by and large," he says.

More than 180 people are living on the streets in the city.

The city mission is building a new women’s shelter to help cope with the spike in demand, but will still only be able to cater for 40 people in total.

"In a normal business world you'd say expansion’s great. In our world expansion is not," Mark says.

"We'd love to do ourselves out of a job but the sad reality is I don't think we are."

The city mission also says people are needing to stay with them 44 per cent longer than last year in order to get back on their feet.

"Is it seen as a privilege to be able to stay here then," Mark says.

"I think it is, well wouldn't you rather have a warm dry roof over your head and somewhere pretty comfortable to sleep as opposed to being out there in the elements or on the sidewalk."

