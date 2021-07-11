TODAY |

Website charging up to $1200 for spot in MIQ

Source:  1 NEWS

A website is charging New Zealanders upwards of $1200 so they can secure a spot in MIQ.

MIQ Helpers is being accused of cashing in on people’s desperation. Source: 1 NEWS

MIQ Helpers are being accused of taking advantage of people’s desperation, however MBIE says it’s a returnee’s choice if they want to use a third party to help them book.

Some returnees have been outsourcing their booking to third parties and spending around $100 to secure a successful space in MIQ.

Travel agent Megan Lowish says the excessive charges by MIQ Helpers is “crazy”.

“Obviously, there's not much space so that's why they can charge a premium, because people are desperate and I think people will pay that because they need to come home,” she says.

Lowish used the site for clients in February when it cost just $125 and says she can’t believe the increase in prices.

The rules say third party websites can’t book slots, but they can monitor availability and send alerts when a space comes up.

Software developer Ben Morrison created a site MIQ4U that does that and he doesn’t think what MIQ Helpers is doing is right.

“[It] is taking advantage of a very difficult situation for a lot of people,” he says,

“It is really hard to travel back to NZ right now and what he is doing is pretty awful.”

Consumer New Zealand is also concerned about the practices of MIQ Helpers.

"If it is resulting in people not being able to get places in MIQ on an equal basis,” says Jon Duffy from Consumer NZ.

“If people who can afford to pay these extortionate prices and are able to jump the queue there is a real fairness issue here and the Government should be looking at it."

MBIE says it understand traveller are getting frustrated and its looking at it processes to make sure they’re fit for purpose.

MIQ Helpers declined to speak to 1 NEWS.

