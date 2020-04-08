Weatherman Dan Corbett surprises Breakfast team with this special weather update

The Breakfast team received a special guest appearance from 6pm weather presenter Dan Corbett who called in from his bubble to lend a hand with this morning's weather forecast.

Recently, members of the public have called in to help read the weather while Matty McLean and Renee Wright stand in for him on 6pm.

As a warm up for his return to television next week, Dan Corbett treated viewers to an update to what he's been doing while in self-isolation since returning from overseas.

He's been making weather videos for kids.

"It's stuff that they can learn and talk about... we brought in a few little puppets to talk about the weather. It's something that can put a little smile on someone's face," he says.