TODAY |

Weatherman Dan Corbett surprises Breakfast team with this special weather update

Source:  1 NEWS

The Breakfast team received a special guest appearance from 6pm weather presenter Dan Corbett who called in from his bubble to lend a hand with this morning's weather forecast. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Stuck in self isolation, Dan Corbett read the weather as a ‘warm up’ for his return to 6pm next week. Source: 1 NEWS

Recently, members of the public have called in to help read the weather while Matty McLean and Renee Wright stand in for him on 6pm. 

As a warm up for his return to television next week, Dan Corbett treated viewers to an update to what he's been doing while in self-isolation since returning from overseas.

He's been making weather videos for kids.

"It's stuff that they can learn and talk about... we brought in a few little puppets to talk about the weather. It's something that can put a little smile on someone's face," he says. 

Watch the full interview with Dan Corbett above.

New Zealand
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:34
Residents of one Kiwi cul de sac living their best lockdown lives
2
Foodstuffs stores withdraw wage subsidy applications
3
Morning Briefing April 8: Is compulsory quarantine on the cards?
4
Kiwis travelling for non-essential reasons over Easter weekend could face arrest
5
Simon Bridges' petition demanding mandatory quarantine at NZ's borders gains over 20,000 signatures in first day
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:39

'When a crisis occurs, we see the holes' - Pandemic spurs calls for more investment in healthcare system
00:33

Lockdown won’t stop these uni students from graduating
05:38

Simon Bridges' petition demanding mandatory quarantine at NZ's borders gains over 20,000 signatures in first day

03:43

Growing concerns for New Zealand's economy amid coronavirus lockdown, survey shows