Weather woes cause technical glitch for Guns 'N Roses fans at Wellington stadium

Guns 'N Roses fans have finally entered Wellington's Westpac Stadium despite a technical glitch locking them out for a period of time.
It seems the stadium struggled to cope with the torrential rain descending on the capital, resulting in thousands of fans left waiting in the rain.
The stadium has since tweeted the gates are now open for what is expected to be a packed-out stadium.
Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan will perform in front of over 32,000 fans at Westpac Stadium, then travel to Auckland to play at Western Springs Stadium on Saturday.
