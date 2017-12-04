How is the weather looking for Christmas day? Dan Corbett gives his prediction

It's looking like being a sunny Christmas day this year according to TVNZ's weather man Dan Corbett.

Giving his first prediction on the outlook for Christmas day, Corbett thinks the La Nina influencing the Kiwi weather this summer will mean a dry Christmas that will be best spent "getting out a picnic blanket and heading to the beach for Christmas day".

Corbett also says it's a "perfect week for the beach" with "rocketing mercuries" and higher than normal sea temperatures.