 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


How is the weather looking for Christmas day? Dan Corbett gives his prediction

share

Source:

1 NEWS

It's looking like being a sunny Christmas day this year according to TVNZ's weather man Dan Corbett.

TVNZ's weather man says it's looking good for Christmas and he's predicting higher than usual temperatures all summer.
Source: 1 NEWS

Giving his first prediction on the outlook for Christmas day, Corbett thinks the La Nina influencing the Kiwi weather this summer will mean a dry Christmas that will be best spent "getting out a picnic blanket and heading to the beach for Christmas day". 

Corbett also says it's a "perfect week for the beach" with "rocketing mercuries" and higher than normal sea temperatures.

Some places on the West Coast of New Zealand can expect to see warmer water temperatures of up to six degrees.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Former All Blacks Ma'a Nonu and Victor Vito linked with attempt to play for Samoa at next Rugby World Cup

2
Jacinda Ardern said the law which will allow a seismic blasting ship in the Taranaki Basin to search for oil is being reassessed.

Live stream: Jacinda Ardern faces questions from the media after Cabinet meeting


00:22
3
New Zealand claimed victory by an innings and 67 runs at the Basin Reserve.

Black Caps obliterate Windies batting line-up to take 1-0 Test series lead in Wellington

4

What time's the best to view the only supermoon of the year in all its glory?


00:28
5
The Wallabies put $500 towards the same cause the All Blacks lock shaved his head for.

Watch: 'It just shows off the field everyone's mates'- Sam Whitelock moved by Wallabies' donation for girl who lost mum to cancer


Jacinda Ardern said the law which will allow a seismic blasting ship in the Taranaki Basin to search for oil is being reassessed.

Live stream: Jacinda Ardern faces questions from the media after Cabinet meeting

Tune it to the 1 NEWS NOW live stream as the PM takes questions.

00:22
New Zealand claimed victory by an innings and 67 runs at the Basin Reserve.

Black Caps obliterate Windies batting line-up to take 1-0 Test series lead in Wellington

New Zealand wrapped up the visitor's batting order to claim an innings and 67-run win at the Basin Reserve today.

02:27
The Minister Regional Economic Development Minister told TVNZ's Q+A programme he will take the proposal to cabinet.

Shane Jones' work-for-the-dole proposal 'precarious and insecure' employment - poverty action group

National's Simon Bridges also hit out calling it the "latest embarrassment of Shane Jones".


02:05

'It will be a good thing for us' - hopes new Far North academy will help those without homes

A new trade training academy will offer young adults in Kaitaia a way into the construction industry


05:21
Ms Ardern wouldn't be drawn on her opinion on whether people should receive a benefit if they flat out refused to work.

'You're asking me to jump the gun' - Jacinda Ardern cagey on forcing those on benefits into work

Shane Jones has suggested those on the dole who won't work should face tougher sanctions, but the PM says that needs to be discussed.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 