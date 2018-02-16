Weather forecast: The good news, it's a fine weekend for most, before Gita bares its teeth on Tuesday

Before Cyclone Gita makes its way to New Zealand, with remnants of heavy wind and rain predicted to arrive early next week, much of the country can first enjoy a fine weekend.

After Gita swept through Tonga, causing deluge across the island, it is now tracking near New Caladonia, with a prediction its remnants will make landfall in New Zealand on Tuesday.

MetService said yesterday it should start to curve towards southeast of New Zealand on Monday.

It has spurred warnings for Wellington, who are preparing for heavy rain and wind deluge by clearing drains and warning of weather hazards.

According to WeatherWatch, New Zealand is in for a hot day as the weather settles before Gita remnants are predicted to hit next week.

Most of the country should see a warm, sunny day today, except for the West Coast, Southland and Otago which is expected to see rain.

Currently, there are Severe Weather Warnings for heavy rain in Fiorldand and Westland.

TVNZ1's Breakfast reporter Matty McLean said the mostly-fine Friday makes way for a good-weather weekend, with isolated showers in the west and south of the South Island gradually clearing tomorrow.