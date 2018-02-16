 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Weather forecast: The good news, it's a fine weekend for most, before Gita bares its teeth on Tuesday

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Before Cyclone Gita makes its way to New Zealand, with remnants of heavy wind and rain predicted to arrive early next week, much of the country can first enjoy a fine weekend.

 

As Cyclone Gita remnants approach New Zealand, how does it look for your weekend?
Source: Breakfast

Here comes Gita! Wellingtonians told to brace for heavy rain, huge swells and high winds

After Gita swept through Tonga, causing deluge across the island, it is now tracking near New Caladonia, with a prediction its remnants will make landfall in New Zealand on Tuesday. 

MetService said yesterday it should start to curve towards southeast of New Zealand on Monday.

It has spurred warnings for Wellington, who are preparing for heavy rain and wind deluge by clearing drains and warning of weather hazards. 

According to WeatherWatch, New Zealand is in for a hot day as the weather settles before Gita remnants are predicted to hit next week. 

Pacific correspondent Ms Dreaver was sheltering on the floor during Cyclone Gita before it got flooded.
Source: 1 NEWS

Most of the country should see a warm, sunny day today, except for the West Coast, Southland and Otago which is expected to see rain.

Currently, there are Severe Weather Warnings for heavy rain in Fiorldand and Westland. 

TVNZ1's Breakfast reporter Matty McLean said the mostly-fine Friday makes way for a good-weather weekend, with isolated showers in the west and south of the South Island gradually clearing tomorrow. 

On Sunday, inland showers in the North Island and areas of the South Island are predicted to continue, and the forecast "isn't too bad" for the rest of the country. 

For the latest weather updates, click here. 

Related

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:24
1
Jane Foster said Oxfam is still waiting for contact to be re-established with two of Fiji's southern Lau islands, after the edge of Gita brushed them yesterday.

Here comes Gita! Wellingtonians told to brace for heavy rain, huge swells and high winds

03:18
2
At least 17 people are dead and many injured after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

'He selflessly shielded students from the shooter when he was shot' - identities of Florida school shooting victims emerging

00:14
3
Switzerland's Lara Gut lost it in the giant slalom yesterday, and the results were spectacular.

Watch: Media beware! Out-of-control Winter Olympics skier wipes out photographers in slalom shocker


03:48
4
Carl Ferguson is building fancy-pants boats in a couple of second hand sheds.

Meet the man building one of NZ's most luxurious superyachts in landlocked Palmerston North

5

NZ First MP drafts bill to make English official language


Inside the mind of a mass murderer: Nikolas Cruz adopted, then orphaned, labelled 'weird', 'loner' even by friends

"Everyone had in their minds if anybody was going to do it, it was going to be him."

02:24
Jane Foster said Oxfam is still waiting for contact to be re-established with two of Fiji's southern Lau islands, after the edge of Gita brushed them yesterday.

Here comes Gita! Wellingtonians told to brace for heavy rain, huge swells and high winds

"It is likely to be a high-impact event which will most likely affect many regions across the North Island and upper South Island."

00:29
Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old former Florida high school student, is the suspect in the deadly school shooting in Florida today, and has been reportedly left hospital.

Florida shooter Nikolas Cruz charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder

Cruz was an orphan who owned his own AR-15 rifle.

01:57
Some employees at Russell McVeagh were accused of inappropriate behaviour towards two student interns two years ago.

Sexual assault allegations by female law students levelled at top Wellington firm

The incidents reportedly took place two years ago at social functions, and involved more than one woman.

00:42
At least 17 people are dead after the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

'I heard gunshots, I thought it was firecrackers' - Students describe confusion during deadly Florida school shooting

Seventeen people are dead and a former student of the school is in custody over the massacre.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 