Weather extremes predicted to be new frontline for New Zealand Defence Force

Cyclones and other violent weather extremes are predicted to be the new frontline for New Zealand's defence forces.

The Government launched its strategic defence policy today.

It believes climate change has the potential to seriously disrupt security in our region and they're worried the military isn't equipped to fight the battle.

"We are witnessing right now quite increasing frequencies of increasingly violent, disruptive and destructive weather patterns that are hitting out Pacific Island communities," says Defence Minister Ron Mark.

It has also called out China for its behaviour in the Pacific and South China Sea.

National Party's defence spokesman Mark Mitchell says with the Government's new stance on China they, "need to be very clear with the country in terms of what they've done on that and what it means for us because that relationship fundamentally is very important on many levels".

The Government also believes the United States withdrawal from the Paris Climate Change Accord could undermine security in the region.