What will the weather do on Christmas Day? Dan Corbett gives a detailed breakdown



The weather looks to be a mixed bag for Kiwis celebrating Christmas tomorrow.

1 NEWS’ meteorologist, Dan Corbett says temperatures will vary across both islands.

The north will see mostly warm temperatures but the south dips a little into lower numbers tomorrow.

Bay of Plenty and Waikato may see some showers pop up, but coastal areas like Northland and Auckland should be in for fine weather.

The west, Taranaki and also Wellington should be “pretty good,” Corbett says, although “expect some morning cloud”.

Nelson and Marlborough are expected to be dry, “a good day for a swim,” he says.

A front moving across the interior of the lower South Island is likely to bring some showers, areas like central Otago and south Canterbury could be in for a few showers too.

The good news, New Year’s Eve is looking “warm and settled”.