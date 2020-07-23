Weather disrupts final act at Parliament

Due to Covid-19 restrictions perhaps one of the shortest dissolutions of a New Zealand parliament in recent times has taken place.

New Zealand's Parliament buildings. Source: istock.com

The event held in Wellington this morning, winding up the 52nd Parliament, had to be moved from the steps of Parliament to Parliament House because of poor weather.

But Alert Level 2 meant the public was unable to attend.

It also prevented the traditional features taking place including karanga, the fanfare by the Air Force Band, waiata and the singing of the national anthem.

The Herald at Arms Phillip O'Shea read the proclamation issued by the governor-general to dissolve Parliament.

"Given under the hand of her excellency, the governor-general, and issued under the seal of New Zealand on 6 September 2020 Jacinda Ardern Prime Minister, God save the Queen."

The last day of sitting for Parliament was on Wednesday when the MPs who spoke were keen to score as many political points as possible before hitting the election trail.