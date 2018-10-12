Weasel caught on camera before it's trapped at Zealandia

William Shatner has made an odd suggestion to help improve the country's space programme - sending baby Neve Gayford into space.
The comments come after the Star Trek actor helped open Rocket Lab's new factory alongside Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern in Auckland today.
In a dig at SpaceX founder Elon Musk, who put a car inside a rocket which was sent into orbit, Shatner said sending Ms Ardern's newborn baby would yield a greater payload.
"The Prime Minister has a baby, so why don't we put the baby as a payload. Get the baby up there, protect it - and, of course, bring the baby back home - but think how much better New Zealand's space programme would be," he said.
"Instead of a car, a newborn baby. What a wonderful place to be - on the cutting edge of this technology."