Weapon fired at police in fatal Hamilton shooting was semi-automatic

The weapon fired at police in the fatal Hamilton shooting on Wednesday night was a semi-automatic, police can confirm.

Investigators continue to make inquiries into the shooting, in which police shot a man dead.

A cordon remains in place at the scene on O’Donoghue Street in Hillcrest.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard says further specifics around the firearm and circumstances of the incident are part of the ongoing investigation.

The officer injured in a fall during the incident has undergone surgery and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Beard says an incident of this nature can have long-lasting emotional impacts on the officers involved and their families.

Police cordon along Odonoghue Street, Hamilton after a man was shot. Source: 1 NEWS

As standard practice, officers involved in critical incidents are given a minimum 10 days’ leave and access to a range of services.

A post-mortem is taking place today and police will release the man’s name once formal identification is complete.