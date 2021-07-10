TODAY |

Weapon fired at police in fatal Hamilton shooting was semi-automatic

Source:  1 NEWS

The weapon fired at police in the fatal Hamilton shooting on Wednesday night was a semi-automatic, police can confirm.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Assistant Police Commissioner Richard Chambers said he will remain in hospital for several days after being shot in the shoulder. Source: 1 NEWS

Investigators continue to make inquiries into the shooting, in which police shot a man dead.

A cordon remains in place at the scene on O’Donoghue Street in Hillcrest.

read more
Police officer has surgery after hitting head during fatal Hamilton shooting

Detective Inspector Scott Beard says further specifics around the firearm and circumstances of the incident are part of the ongoing investigation.

The officer injured in a fall during the incident has undergone surgery and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It's just five days since an officer was shot and wounded in a separate incident in the city. Source: 1 NEWS

Beard says an incident of this nature can have long-lasting emotional impacts on the officers involved and their families.

Police cordon along Odonoghue Street, Hamilton after a man was shot. Source: 1 NEWS

As standard practice, officers involved in critical incidents are given a minimum 10 days’ leave and access to a range of services.

read more
Officers praised for 'courage' in 'life-threatening' shootings in Auckland, Hamilton

A post-mortem is taking place today and police will release the man’s name once formal identification is complete.


 

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:42
Dunedin farmer protest gets heated as woman has sign ripped from her hands
2
Nurses' strikes called off, union taking pay offer to members
3
Auckland motorists advised to expect delays as farmers in utes, tractors protest
4
Protesting farmers on tractors flood Auckland's Queen Street
5
Buller District declares state of emergency as weather worsens
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

'I f****d up' – Constable Hunt's killer's vague admission after shooting

Despite dawn raids experiences, Pacific policeman finds calling in the force
00:42

Dunedin farmer protest gets heated as woman has sign ripped from her hands

Second person in custody over yesterday's shooting in Auckland