'Weak positive' Covid-19 fragments found in Wellington region wastewater again

Source:  1 NEWS

Wellingtonians with Covid-19 symptoms are being reminded to get tested after further weak positive coronavirus results were detected in wastewater samples collected from the region over the weekend and Monday.

View across Wellington Harbour. Source: istock.com

The new samples were collected from Moa Point, Porirua, Hutt Valley and Karori after two earlier samples from Moa Point, which services central Wellington, returned weak positive results.

Weak positive results were detected in the samples from Porirua and Karori on Sunday, the Ministry of Health said.

Samples from those two areas on Saturday and Monday returned negative results.

The further samples tested from Moa Point and Hutt Valley did not detect any virus fragments across Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Additional samples were collected yesterday, with the ministry expecting to be able to provide an update on those results tomorrow.

The current assessment remains that the weak positive results are likely due to recently recovered cases continuing to shed the virus, the ministry said.

Anyone with symptoms consistent with Covid-19, especially if they are in the Wellington region or have visited recently, is reminded by the Ministry of Health to stay at home and call Healthline about getting a test.




New Zealand
Wellington
Coronavirus Pandemic
