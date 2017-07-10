 

'We won't forget' - Winston Peters delivers warning to the Greens after immigration policy called racist

Tension between the Greens and New Zealand First is rising, with Winston Peters again warning there will be a price to pay for calling his party racist.

Mr Peters says the Green's owe NZ first "an apology" over their co-leader's comments.
Greens' co-leader Metiria Turei started it at her party's campaign launch on Sunday when she said NZ First had "a very racist approach to immigration".

Mr Peters response was a warning there would be "consequences" - taken as a reference to post-election coalition negotiations involving Labour, the Greens and NZ First.

Today, speaking at a public meeting in Tauranga, he raised it again.

"The Greens lashed us as racist and said they still wanted to work with us to form a government," he said.

"We won't forget that."

Greens co-leader Metiria Turei spoke candidly on Q+A today.
On current polling, Labour and the Greens would be well short of holding enough seats in Parliament to form a government.

Even with NZ First it would be a close count, but on their own the two parties don't appear to have a chance of changing the government.

Labour leader Andrew Little seems to be taking it for granted that he'll be putting together a three-way coalition government after the election.

But Mr Peters, who never says what he'll do after an election, has been making it clear he has no obligation to any other party or group of parties.

