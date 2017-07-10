'We won't forget' - Winston Peters delivers warning to the Greens after immigration policy called racist

Tension between the Greens and New Zealand First is rising, with Winston Peters again warning there will be a price to pay for calling his party racist.

Greens' co-leader Metiria Turei started it at her party's campaign launch on Sunday when she said NZ First had "a very racist approach to immigration".

Mr Peters response was a warning there would be "consequences" - taken as a reference to post-election coalition negotiations involving Labour, the Greens and NZ First.

Today, speaking at a public meeting in Tauranga, he raised it again.

"The Greens lashed us as racist and said they still wanted to work with us to form a government," he said.

"We won't forget that."

On current polling, Labour and the Greens would be well short of holding enough seats in Parliament to form a government.

Even with NZ First it would be a close count, but on their own the two parties don't appear to have a chance of changing the government.

Labour leader Andrew Little seems to be taking it for granted that he'll be putting together a three-way coalition government after the election.