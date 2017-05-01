'We were told there were no copyright issues' - former campaign director tells court in Eminem v National legal battle

The National Party paid just under $5000 for a song the party is accused of ripping off chart topping hit Lose Yourself, a court has been told.

The party's former campaign director, Jo de Joux, is the defence's first witness in the Wellington High Court in the case taken by rap superstar Eminem's company against National.

Ms de Joux signed off on the use of the song EminemEsque for the party's 2014 election campaign ads.

The court has heard evidence from music experts and the composer of the song that Lose Yourself is worth millions of dollars and is tightly protected from use in any advertising.

Ms de Joux was involved in at least two election campaign ads and told the court she was surprised when she was first told the song they'd been offered to use by an advertising company sounded like one by Eminem.

A party staffer told her Eminem "practised hate speech" and Ms de Joux said he was concerned about the party using anything that had those links.

In early 2014, Ms de Joux discussed at length with music experts and the production company that provided the party with EminemEsque about whether National were able to legally use it.

"The clear assurance they were receiving that because it was library production music, we were licensed to use it without risk," she told the court.

"The people being asked didn't know why they were being asked for reassurance. We were told there were no copyright issues.

"Even if hypothetically speaking, a copyright issue was raised, any liability would fall on other parties, eg the publisher."

Ms de Joux said she didn't want any distraction from the party's campaign.

"I needed absolute assurance before I could sign off on its use," she said.

"This is important because during a campaign, a party wants to be focused on matters of substance and importance to voters… it is generally accepted that time spent talking about distractions or diversions is time not spent talking to voters about what matters to them."

Ms de Joux said the final sign off to use the song came during a phone conversation with campaign manager Steven Joyce, sometime in late June 2014.

Earlier, defence lawyer Greg Arthur opened his argument by saying the judge needed to consider whether the song Lose Yourself was an "original song" and if so, how original.

He said National paid $4802 for the use of the song from a production company.