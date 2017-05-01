 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

New Zealand


'We were told there were no copyright issues' - former campaign director tells court in Eminem v National legal battle

share

Katie Bradford 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

The National Party paid just under $5000 for a song the party is accused of ripping off chart topping hit Lose Yourself, a court has been told.

The party's former campaign director, Jo de Joux, is the defence's first witness in the Wellington High Court in the case taken by rap superstar Eminem's company against National.

Eight Mile Style has taken the National Party to court over the use of a song in its 2014 election campaign.
Source: 1 NEWS

Ms de Joux signed off on the use of the song EminemEsque for the party's 2014 election campaign ads.

The court has heard evidence from music experts and the composer of the song that Lose Yourself is worth millions of dollars and is tightly protected from use in any advertising.

Ms de Joux was involved in at least two election campaign ads and told the court she was surprised when she was first told the song they'd been offered to use by an advertising company sounded like one by Eminem.

Eminem's company claims National's 2014 election song is a copy of 'Lose Yourself'.
Source: 1 NEWS

A party staffer told her Eminem "practised hate speech" and Ms de Joux said he was concerned about the party using anything that had those links.

In early 2014, Ms de Joux discussed at length with music experts and the production company that provided the party with EminemEsque about whether National were able to legally use it.

"The clear assurance they were receiving that because it was library production music, we were licensed to use it without risk," she told the court.

"The people being asked didn't know why they were being asked for reassurance. We were told there were no copyright issues.

"Even if hypothetically speaking, a copyright issue was raised, any liability would fall on other parties, eg the publisher."

Ms de Joux said she didn't want any distraction from the party's campaign.

"I needed absolute assurance before I could sign off on its use," she said.

"This is important because during a campaign, a party wants to be focused on matters of substance and importance to voters… it is generally accepted that time spent talking about distractions or diversions is time not spent talking to voters about what matters to them."

Ms de Joux said the final sign off to use the song came during a phone conversation with campaign manager Steven Joyce, sometime in late June 2014.

Earlier, defence lawyer Greg Arthur opened his argument by saying the judge needed to consider whether the song Lose Yourself was an "original song" and if so, how original.

He said National paid $4802 for the use of the song from a production company.

The case continues.

Related

Katie Bradford

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Lockdown at Auckland school lifted after police swoop on area in hunt for bank robber

00:44
2
Footage shows quick-working bike thieves in action on a busy Newmarket road.

Watch: Gone in six seconds! Bike thieves at work on popular Auckland city road in daylight - who are they?

00:40
3
The St Kentigern star has been at the centre of a tug-of-war between rugby and league clubs – it’s not hard to see why.

Watch: Schoolboy prodigy Etene Nanai's unparalleled speed, strength has him in Warriors, Chiefs tug-of-war

00:22
4
Shammi Pal gave birth to her first child in her sixties and now she’s getting attacked for her choice.

Watch: Melbourne mum responds to others calling her 'sick in the head' after giving birth to first child ...at 61

00:23
5
The All Blacks under-20s winger used everything in his kit, including a step, fend and unparalleled speed, to beat the defence.

Watch: Baby Blacks sensation Caleb Clarke carves four Samoan defenders to pieces en route to slick solo try

00:14
Coles landed heavily on his head after attempting to make a tackle on Aaron Smith in the 38th minute of the match.

Video: All Blacks hooker Dane Coles still suffering concussion headaches, Hurricanes return uncertain - was this how it happened?

1 NEWS can reveal the All Blacks hooker has been suffering from concussion headaches.

01:41
The former Prime Minister opens up on life after parliament and his expectation of an intense, crazy and weird election.

Watch: Behind the scenes video shows relaxed John Key joking about his new Air NZ gig, offers revealing insight into election

Our former PM was happy for us to follow him around as he chatted to anyone who wanted a word, before talking with Hilary Barry on-air.

00:30
Lynn Abraham is on trial, accused of smacking and force-feeding pre-schoolers.

Court told of moment childcare worker allegedly revealed she'd washed child's mouth with soap

Lynn Abraham is accused of assaulting nine pre-schoolers in 11 separate incidents.

Unemployment fell from six to five per cent in three months to December, but many workers are trapped in the wrong jobs.

Construction boom helps unemployment rate fall back under five per cent

However, it isn't all good news as annual wage inflation remained flat.

05:43
Mr Key says he has a “patchwork quilt” of professional opportunities but he’s got a lot to do at home.

Watch: Radiant John Key gushes over life after PM, raves about Air NZ - reveals secret new job discussions and life without security and driver

An energetic John Key tells Hilary Barry life has never been better - or less busy, since stepping down as prime minister.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ