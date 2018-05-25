 

'We were right' - Hone Harawira reflects on Auckland's Bastion Point occupation, 40 years since police forcibly ended it

MANA Movement leader Hone Harawira has looked back on his time during the 507-day Bastion Point occupation - which ended 40 years ago today.

Mr Harawira says the protest and 507-day occupation was an important part of modern Maori history.
Source: Breakfast

The New Zealand Government claimed land at Auckland's Bastion Point (Kohimarama) in 1886 under the Public Works Act for a defence installation - it never used it for that purpose and in 1941 gave it to Auckland Council, instead of back to traditional owners Ngati Whatua Orakei.

The Council then announced it would sell the land to the highest bidder for high-income housing - this prompted a large-scale protest including hundreds of people coming to Bastion Point and building structures.

They stayed there for 507 days until May 25 1978, before 800 members of the NZDF and police forcibly removed them, destroyed the structures and made 222 arrests - one of those being Mr Harawira.

The occupation and use of force ending it highlighted Maori injustices and eventually led to the formation of the Waitangi Tribunal - the land was given back to Ngati Whatua, with compensation, in the 1980s as part of a Tribunal settlement.

Mr Harawira, speaking this morning to TVNZ 1's Breakfast, said spirits were high during the occupation - "good heart amongst the people, good music, good kaupapa and a decision to stay strong".

"The aim was to maintain the last piece of land for Ngati Whatua and the people of Orakei," he said.

"There was a bit of trepidation - we knew that there was a big convoy coming, even though we couldn't see it ... we didn't care how many police were coming, we didn't care how long we were going to jail for - we knew we were right."

Mr Harawira said the occupation was landmark for Maori history in New Zealand.

"It was a thing of the times - it led to the [Waitangi] Tribunal, it led to the Treaty settlement claims process, it was the first major land occupation anywhere in the country.

"We had heaps of people come from all around the world to the point that even when the police finally did come, really the world was behind us supporting Ngati Whatua to get that land back."

Commemorations were held in Orakei today, with some members of the police in attendance - which Mr Harawira said was welcome.

"They were as much part of the day as anybody else, not that they were particularly welcome on the day, but they were part of that history," he said.

"We now have Maori police officers who focus on engaging with Maori on issues before the police come in boots and batons and everything else - so I think that's also been another positive move."

