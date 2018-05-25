'We were right' - Hone Harawira describes the Bastion Point occupation 40 years on

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Movie stars and employees of his company have described a decadeslong history by Weinstein of sexually abusing and assaulting them and then paying or coercing them to stay silent.
The worst of the storms are expecting to come in from the west.
General Fiyah - real name Lotima Pome'e - won two awards at the awards last night, including Best Song for 'Here To Stay', and the People's Choice Award.
On May 25 1978 hundreds of police marched on the headland in Auckland to end 17 months of occupation.
Trump said in a letter to Kim released by the White House that he felt it was "inappropriate, at this time, to have this long-planned meeting."
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ