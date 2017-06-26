'We want schools to go water only' says fizzy drink advocate

The makers of sugary drinks are defending their products, saying they are being unfairly blamed for child obesity in New Zealand.

Speaking to TVNZ 1's Breakfast Olly Munro, the chairman of the New Zealand Beverage Council, said they are launching a new initiative to make all primary and intermediate schools "water only."

Munro says it's to "encourage kids that water should be the first choice".

He also said people should have a choice as to what they drink.

Campaigners are meeting today to discuss a new government levy on sweetened beverages which hopes to combat soaring rates of childhood obesity in New Zealand.