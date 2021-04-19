'We’ve waited so long' - Grandma meets grandchild for first time in teary trans-Tasman airport reunion

A grandmother who travelled from Australia was overwhelmed as she met her Kiwi grandchild for the first time today as the trans-Tasman bubble officially opened.

Tens of thousands are expected to take advantage of the quarantine-free arrangement as it began today.

There are 20 trans-Tasman flights arriving in Auckland today, with the first one touching down just after midday.

A grandmother that had not seen her daughter for “over a year” was reunited not just with her but also her grandchild, Jordan, who she’d never met.

“It’s very emotional, we’ve waited so long,” the teary grandmother said.

“It’s just fantastic.”