'We’ve waited so long' - Grandma meets grandchild for first time in teary trans-Tasman airport reunion

A grandmother who travelled from Australia was overwhelmed as she met her Kiwi grandchild for the first time today as the trans-Tasman bubble officially opened.

Tens of thousands are expected to take advantage of the quarantine-free arrangement as it began today.

There are 20 trans-Tasman flights arriving in Auckland today, with the first one touching down just after midday.

A grandmother that had not seen her daughter for “over a year” was reunited not just with her but also her grandchild, Jordan, who she’d never met.

“It’s very emotional, we’ve waited so long,” the teary grandmother said.

“It’s just fantastic.”

“I haven’t been back in New Zealand for over a year, so it’s really special,” she said.

