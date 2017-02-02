 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


'We are unashamedly targeting offenders' - PM vows to put hundreds more cops on New Zealand's streets

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Prime Minister Bill English has kicked off election year by vowing to put hundreds more police officers on the streets of New Zealand.

Prime Minister Bill English made the announcement in his state of the nation speech today.
Source: 1 NEWS

Mr English made the promise at his State of the National speech this afternoon at Auckland's Stamford Plaza, ahead of this year's September General Election.

Mr English promised that under a National leadership, 1125 extra police staff, including 880 sworn police officers, will be funded over the next four years.

"Demand for traditional police services is growing, and complex and serious crime is absorbing more police time," he said. 

ONN 1 News at 6 promo image

For more on this story, watch 1 NEWS at 6pm.

Source: 1 NEWS

"The Safer Communities package announced today will enable police to put more time, effort and resources into working alongside other agencies with at-risk individual and communities."

Complex and serious crime is absorbing more police time"
Bill English

This will increase the total number of police staff from 11,925 to 13,000 by June 2021.

The package will cost $503 million, and includes a new 24/7 phone number for non emergencies, 80 more police to target organised crime, and the Eagle Helicopter will be available around the clock.

"We are unashamedly targeting offenders to ensure they are off our streets - by providing additional resources for Police to resolve more crime, and target criminal gangs and organised crime," he said.

All police districts will receive extra officers. 

'Focus on youth offending, burglaries and community crime'

Deputy Prime Minister Paula Bennett said 500 officers will go out on the beat and into community policing.

"Those officers will strengthen the emergency response, and focus on youth offending, burglaries and community crime," she said. 

Ms Bennett says the new 24/7 number will make the police force easily accessible to make the "entire community feel connected to them".

"Knowing there's a nearby police presence at all times is something the community expects. We're making a commitment that people in cities, the regions and rural areas will have officers they can call on 24/7."

The new number will be either three digits or an 0800 number. 

Opposition parties Labour and Green joined forces on Sunday to present their State of the Nation speech, a move both parties said is reaffirming their commitment to work together to change the government.

Yesterday the Prime Minister announced the date of the General Election for September 23.

The Prime Minister announces to the media the date for the 2017 General Election.

Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Politics

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
A wet outfield meant a lengthy delay to the start of the second ODI between New Zealand and Australia in Napier.

LIVE: Black Caps v Australia - wet outfield threatens to ruin second ODI

00:40
2
Malcolm Turnbull refused to confirm or deny whether Donald Trump hung up on him after calling the Nauru resettlement plan the "worst deal ever".

Watch: An amused Malcolm Turnbull dodges questions on Trump's accusation Australia is trying to export 'next Boston bombers'

3

Wellington school lockdown lifted after reports of someone with gun

4
Visitors to the Te Tii Waitangi marae gather ahead of commemorations on Waitangi Day.

Waitangi's Te Tii marae trying to sell 'exclusive broadcast rights' to media for $10,000

5
A stretch of the Waikato River through Hamilton.

Save your water - 27,000 Hamilton residents on high water alert after major leak in city's water main

00:59
Prime Minister Bill English made the announcement in his state of the nation speech today.

'We are unashamedly targeting offenders' - PM vows to put hundreds more cops on New Zealand's streets

Bill English kicked off election year with a boost to law and order.


01:10
It's been a drama-filled week at the Otago Peninsula colony after the chick became flyblown.

Albatross livestream shows 'the good, the bad and the ugly' as newborn chick lands in intensive care

It's been a drama-filled week at the Otago Peninsula colony after the chick became flyblown.

02:28
Making te reo Maori mandatory learning in schools gets the Breakfast crew's backing.

'If you're so proud of the haka then learn the language' - Breakfast Daniel's passionate te reo Maori stance

Making te reo Maori mandatory learning in schools gets the Breakfast crew's backing.

01:10
Nutritionist Nikki Hart says food labels enable transparency, but hardly anyone is reading them.

'People are on auto-pilot at the supermarket' - is it time to do away with food labels?

Nutritionist Nikki Hart says food labels enable transparency, but hardly anyone is reading them.

04:56
One in around 15 Kiwi gay or bisexual men has HIV, something the AIDS Foundation is trying to crack down on.

'It's hugely ambitious, aspirational… but 100 per cent realistic' – goal set for HIV-free NZ by 2025

One in around 15 Kiwi gay or bisexual men has HIV, something the AIDS Foundation is trying to crack down on.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ