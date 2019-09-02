TODAY |

Are we training our children too hard in sport? Sunday investigation

Sunday
More From
New Zealand
Health

New research shows that children are being pushed too hard when it comes to playing sport, which is doing them damage physically and mentally.

New ACC figures have revealed shocking new statistics about what frequent training is doing to the bodies of children.

Injuries seen in professional players are now happening in 10- and 11-year-olds.

In the age of professional sport, there’s more and more pressure on kids to train harder, longer and more frequently, but at what cost?

TVNZ1's Sunday looked at the best way to keep young Kiwis children healthy while playing sport.

Watch the full story above. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

New ACC figures reveal a shocking truth about what frequent training is doing to the bodies of children. Source: Sunday
More From
New Zealand
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:22
Two New Zealanders killed in plane crash in the Philippines
2
Jenny-May Clarkson comes to John Campbell's rescue during on-air malfunction
3
TVNZ's Jenny-May Clarkson takes up Breakfast news presenter role
4
Wairarapa community fear for survival after large farm sold to Swiss company
5
Donald Trump says he'll work with Congress to combat mass shootings
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Watch live as health authorities give latest update on Auckland measles outbreak

08:57

Calls for better equity in bowel screening programme for Māori

Government lays out its vision for hydrogen's place in New Zealand's future

Singer Hinewehi Mohi reflects 20 years on from singing te reo version of national anthem that was met with backlash