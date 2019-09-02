Are we training our children too hard in sport? Sunday investigation

New research shows that children are being pushed too hard when it comes to playing sport, which is doing them damage physically and mentally.

New ACC figures have revealed shocking new statistics about what frequent training is doing to the bodies of children.

Injuries seen in professional players are now happening in 10- and 11-year-olds.

In the age of professional sport, there’s more and more pressure on kids to train harder, longer and more frequently, but at what cost?

TVNZ1's Sunday looked at the best way to keep young Kiwis children healthy while playing sport.